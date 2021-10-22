Go Local
NM 10-digit dialing starting this coming Sunday

The State of New Mexico reminds residents that beginning Sunday, Oct. 24, everyone in the state...
The State of New Mexico reminds residents that beginning Sunday, Oct. 24, everyone in the state of New Mexico will need to include the area code as 10-digits will be required for all phone calls.(Colin Baillie)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The State of New Mexico reminds residents that beginning Sunday, Oct. 24, everyone in the state of New Mexico will need to include the area code as 10-digits will be required for all phone calls.

the Federal Communications Commission has mandated 988 as the new three-digit number to route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Mental Crisis Hotline.

According to the bipartisan National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, telephone service providers must have this routing in place by July 15, 2022.

Some phone carriers in the state have already implemented the routing for 988.

“The 988 three-digit will be used to make critical mental health resources available to anyone who needs assistance,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “While the 911 system is dedicated to public safety emergencies, the launch of the 988 hotline gives people an easy-to-remember number to call for focused support during behavioral health emergencies.”

