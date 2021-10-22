Moderna COVID-19 booster shots now available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department will begin providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot today (Oct 22) starting at 1p.m. The walk in clinic is located at 850 Martin Road in Amarillo and no appointment is necessary.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends booster shots at least six months after the primary vaccination.

Individuals 65 years of age and older, and those 18 years of age and older who are living in long-term care settings and who have underlying medical conditions that make them high risk are eligible for the booster.

The Moderna COVID-19 booster dose is half of the dose administered for the primary doses.

Individuals receiving the Moderna Vaccine booster are asked to bring their vaccination card or record of first two dosses with them.

For questions, please call the APHD at (806) 378-6300. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in the Amarillo community, go to amarilloalerts.com

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.