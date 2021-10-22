A Little Bit of Everything

After a foggy morning eventually made the way for sunny skies on your Friday afternoon, temperatures warmed nicely into the upper-70s and lower-80s. Going into tonight, ample moisture still in the atmosphere will keep us from getting too cool, as overnight lows will barely drop into the upper-50s, meaning fog will be possible tomorrow morning as well. Warmer, drier air will begin to force it’s way into the region midday Saturday, allowing highs to reach up into the upper-80s, and in the southeast portions of the area, an isolated shower and occasional thunderstorm is possible as well, especially in the later hours. Drier conditions await us as we wrap up the weekend Sunday.