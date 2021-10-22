Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hereford police arrest man wanted on 3 capital murder warrants out of Midland County

Kevin Martinez
Kevin Martinez(Hereford Police Department)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Hereford have arrested a man with three capital murder warrants out of Midland County.

Kevin Martinez, 23, was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Officers believed the fugitive was in the Amarillo area, possibly in an area hotel.

On Thursday, police found a man in an alley close to a local hotel near West 1st Street and Ross Avenue.

Officers stopped the man and he admitted he was Kevin Martinez.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Deaf Smith County Jail.

Officials said he was charged with three counts of capital murder.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White deer and Pampa community gather of Students death
‘It’s tragic’: Pampa and White Deer communities gather to honor 3 students killed in crash
In a three hour presentation this evening, Klein Investigations and consulting let everyone...
‘We go where the facts take us to go’: Klein Investigations shares details of Thomas Brown case
Today, over 50 employees of Bell Helicopter in Amarillo held a peaceful protest outside the...
Amarillo Bell Helicopter employees hold peaceful protest regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Panhandle residents must type ten digits to make phone calls instead of seven starting October 24
Panhandle residents must type 10 digits to make phone calls instead of 7 starting October 24

Latest News

AMBUC
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how one organisation will raise funds to help purchase riding machines for those with mobility issues
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold ‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ on Saturday.
‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ to take place Saturday
Panhandle residents must type ten digits to make phone calls instead of seven starting October 24
Panhandle residents must type 10 digits to make phone calls instead of 7 starting October 24