Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how one organisation will raise funds to help purchase riding machines for those with mobility issues

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local organization will be flipping all the pancakes you can eat this weekend.

The annual breakfast will raise funds to purchase special riding machines for people with mobility issues.

AMBUCs, the American Business Club, started in America in 1923. Remarkably, the longest running chapter in the country is ours.

“We have been here since 1923. We are the oldest operating chapter in the us. We put in the first street signs in Amarillo, helped build the Maverick, have been in community development with Amarillo College, bringing Amarillo College to town,” said Diane Seitz, Amarillo – Palo Duro AMBUC.

While AMBUCs has helped the city in many ways over the decades, it now focuses resources to address a very specific community need.

“We provide Amtrikes for special people whether they’re one or 101 to increase their mobility,” said Diane.

“We get physical therapists that contact us. They have a student or child or adult that’s in need, and so we get a measure. We get them fitted for the bike. We make the order. We get the bike in. We put it together, and then we get to present it to them,” AMBUCS President.

“This is for a little guy, maybe about two. This has an harness to hold his body’s core strength. This one and this one are both called hand foot trikes, and they can be peddled with the hands or by the feet whichever is the most mobile,” said Diane.

Gaining mobility is simply a life changing event and produces joy that blesses both the recipient and the provider. The recent experience of a local boy being just one of those joyful moments.

“He got on that bike and we try to contain him to a room, but he went all through all the rooms, entertaining all the people and he was going woo-hoo,” said Diane.

The AMTrykes enable individuals to be included in activities with others.

“I can go where my friends all go. They’re free for everyone who needs them and we just have fundraisers in the community,” said Diane.

One of the major fund raisers is a pancake breakfast this weekend.

“Well, the Rex Baxter building this Saturday from 7:30 to 11:00. We encourage everybody to come on out, have a pancake or two or three or four whatever you need. The funds are raised in order for us to purchase these bikes,” said Brice.

Not only can you enjoy a big pile of pancakes but you’ll be helping raise funds to make a very positive impact. Now that’s some good news!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White deer and Pampa community gather of Students death
‘It’s tragic’: Pampa and White Deer communities gather to honor 3 students killed in crash
Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Police: Midland murder suspect believed to be in Amarillo area
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
In a three hour presentation this evening, Klein Investigations and consulting let everyone...
‘We go where the facts take us to go’: Klein Investigations shares details of Thomas Brown case
Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit...
Texas Attorney General Cold Case Unit results Hemphill County’s cold case a ‘questionable death investigation’

Latest News

Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold ‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ on Saturday.
‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ to take place Saturday
Panhandle residents must type ten digits to make phone calls instead of seven starting October 24
Panhandle residents must type 10 digits to make phone calls instead of 7 starting October 24
Significant COVID-19 costs and workforce shortages are negatively impacting hospital capacity...
Home care agencies and patients across Texas in need of COVID-19 relief funds