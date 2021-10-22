GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how one organisation will raise funds to help purchase riding machines for those with mobility issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local organization will be flipping all the pancakes you can eat this weekend.

The annual breakfast will raise funds to purchase special riding machines for people with mobility issues.

AMBUCs, the American Business Club, started in America in 1923. Remarkably, the longest running chapter in the country is ours.

“We have been here since 1923. We are the oldest operating chapter in the us. We put in the first street signs in Amarillo, helped build the Maverick, have been in community development with Amarillo College, bringing Amarillo College to town,” said Diane Seitz, Amarillo – Palo Duro AMBUC.

While AMBUCs has helped the city in many ways over the decades, it now focuses resources to address a very specific community need.

“We provide Amtrikes for special people whether they’re one or 101 to increase their mobility,” said Diane.

“We get physical therapists that contact us. They have a student or child or adult that’s in need, and so we get a measure. We get them fitted for the bike. We make the order. We get the bike in. We put it together, and then we get to present it to them,” AMBUCS President.

“This is for a little guy, maybe about two. This has an harness to hold his body’s core strength. This one and this one are both called hand foot trikes, and they can be peddled with the hands or by the feet whichever is the most mobile,” said Diane.

Gaining mobility is simply a life changing event and produces joy that blesses both the recipient and the provider. The recent experience of a local boy being just one of those joyful moments.

“He got on that bike and we try to contain him to a room, but he went all through all the rooms, entertaining all the people and he was going woo-hoo,” said Diane.

The AMTrykes enable individuals to be included in activities with others.

“I can go where my friends all go. They’re free for everyone who needs them and we just have fundraisers in the community,” said Diane.

One of the major fund raisers is a pancake breakfast this weekend.

“Well, the Rex Baxter building this Saturday from 7:30 to 11:00. We encourage everybody to come on out, have a pancake or two or three or four whatever you need. The funds are raised in order for us to purchase these bikes,” said Brice.

Not only can you enjoy a big pile of pancakes but you’ll be helping raise funds to make a very positive impact. Now that’s some good news!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.