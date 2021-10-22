DSHS to host COVID-19 vaccine event in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services will be hosting a pop-up event in Amarillo to educate families on the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and offer free vaccines.

The event will be held Sunday at the Walmart parking lot on the Boulevard from noon to 4:00 p.m.

It will feature activities such as an arcade-style “Take the Shot” basketball game, wheel spin, and prizes.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.