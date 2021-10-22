Clovis police looking for man involved in 2 armed robberies

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man who has been identified as a suspect in two armed robberies that happened this month.

19-year-old Desmond Antuan Smith is wanted for two armed robberies with a firearm.

According to officials, during the late-night hours of October 21, Desmond robbed another Pizza Hut delivery driver.

At this time, there are active warrants for Desmond Smith in reference to the first two armed robberies.

The third robbery is currently being investigated by the Clovis Police Department’s Detective Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident call the Clovis Police Department at 575-763-9481.

WANTED SUBJECT: The Clovis Police Department is searching for Desmond Antuan Smith, DOB: 1/31/2002. Desmond has been... Posted by Curry County Crime Stoppers on Friday, October 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.