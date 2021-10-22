Caprock’s District 3-5A DI standings to be tested against Coronado, Tascosa one game away from school history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns and number 4-ranked Tascosa Rebels are currently seeded in a playoff spot in District 3-5A DI. The Rebels are one win away from securing playoff berth, while the Longhorns have a few more games to win.

Caprock sits one win behind Coronado in the standings, just hanging on to the playoff spot. The Longhorns defense made positive plays last week against Tascosa, creating a scoop and score touchdown, and now they’ll look to slow down another elusive Coronado offense. Head Coach Dan Sherwood said this group of Longhorns are the most motivated and driven team he’s ever coached, and he’s going to need that energy against the versatile Coronado offense.

”We got to make sure we’re tight in coverage all the way down the field,” said Dan Sherwood, “We can’t fall asleep at all, and our D-line and linebackers have to get pressure on him. Whenever Malone gets the ball we’re going to have to run like you know what to be able to get there and tackle him, so our guys are ready for that challenge.”

Caprock and Coronado kickoff on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lowery Field in Lubbock. Last year’s game was forfeited and in 2019 Coronado won 40-14.

The number 4-ranked Tascosa Rebels (7-1) are proving every week why they deserve to be one of the top 5A teams in Texas. Their ballhawk defense led by a strong line has allowed only an average of 21 points per game, and their triple-option offense has multiple athletes that can carry the ball for big gains.

After defeating Caprock 46-14 last week, the Rebels are one game away from making school history. Earning a playoff spot for the fourth year in-a-row would be a first for Tascosa.

”I mean it would be special. We feel in our program that we really kind of value the history that we have,” said Ken Plunk, Tascosa football head coach. “That your playing at Tascosa right now for more than just this team. More than just this school year. You’re playing for people who have gone before. You’re playing for the teams that played before, so to go to playoffs four straight years and that be a first that would be a big deal for me.”

Monterey and Tascosa face off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium. Fans can catch this game live streamed on NewsChannel10 Plus or TPSN, and the full-game replay will re-air on Saturday at 1 p.m. on NewsChannel10 Too.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.