Borger man dead after crash at northeast Amarillo

A Borger man is dead after a deadly crash at northeast Amarillo.
A Borger man is dead after a deadly crash at northeast Amarillo.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger man is dead after a deadly crash at northeast Amarillo.

According to officials, 29-year-old Mathew Garcia II was traveling northbound on SH 136 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

Garcia traveled across the road and off of the west side of SH 136.

Officials say he overcorrected the steering, causing the vehicle to go into a side skid and travel back across SH 136 and off of the east side of the road.

Garcia then traveled up the side of an embankment and and flipped endover-end, resulting Garcia being ejected.

He came to rest on its right side facing south in a ravine on the east side of SH 136.

Matthew Garcia II was pronounced dead on scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

