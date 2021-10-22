Bell completes first Bahrain AH-1Z Viper

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, celebrated the completion of the first AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter for the Kingdom of Bahrain on September 30.

Bell delivered the first of 12 production aircraft to Naval Air Systems Command as part of the 2019 foreign military sales contract.

Foreign military sales of the AH-1Z bring the advanced, dedicated capabilities of the aircraft directly to international operators and help increase interoperability and amplify effectiveness of allied forces.

The helicopter will be prepared for shipment to Bahrain with the Defense Contract Management Agency before being transported to Bahrain in 2022.

“This is an extraordinary achievement by the H-1 Program and brings the Royal Bahraini Air Force a step closer to fielding the advanced capabilities of the AH-1Z,” said Mike Deslatte, Bell H-1 vice president and program director. “The men and women of Team Viper, a group of premier suppliers, have done an exceptional job of delivering to the U.S. Government, on time and on contract.”

