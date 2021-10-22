Go Local
BBQ lunch to benefit ‘Blankets of Love’ Sunday

Blankets of Love volunteers work hard each year to raise money, sew thousands of blankets and distribute them to families and children in the Panhandle. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Blankets of Love, a non-profit providing warm blankets to children and families in need, is holding a BBQ lunch on Sunday.

The proceeds will benefit the group’s work in the Texas Panhandle.

Lunch will be served 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Spicy Mike’s BBQ, 6723 S. Western St.

Tickets are $15 and the meal includes sausage, brisket, potato salad, coleslaw, beans, Texas Toast, dessert and a drink.

