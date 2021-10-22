BBQ lunch to benefit ‘Blankets of Love’ Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Blankets of Love, a non-profit providing warm blankets to children and families in need, is holding a BBQ lunch on Sunday.

The proceeds will benefit the group’s work in the Texas Panhandle.

Lunch will be served 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Spicy Mike’s BBQ, 6723 S. Western St.

Tickets are $15 and the meal includes sausage, brisket, potato salad, coleslaw, beans, Texas Toast, dessert and a drink.

