Amarillo police announces passing of Sergeant due to COVID-19 complications

Sergeant Mike Dunn
Sergeant Mike Dunn(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has announced the passing of Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Mike Dunn due to COVID-19 complications.

Sergeant Mike Dunn started with APD on December 15, 1994 and worked in many units throughout his career.

Sergeant Dunn was most recently a detective in the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

According to the release, on October 22, 2021, Sergeant Mile Dunn died due to complications from COVID-19.

“Mike Dunn was a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a veteran and a police officer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Dunn family and all of his friends.” said the release.

The Funeral services are pending.

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, October 22, 2021

