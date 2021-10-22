Go Local
Amarillo High wins city’s oldest rivalry, Valley’s victory takes top spot in District 1-1A DI

By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week nine of Thursday night high school football featured Amarillo’s oldest rivalry between the Amarillo High Sandies and Palo Duro Dons, and a District 1-1A DI battle between the Happy Cowboys and Valley Patriots for the district lead. The Sandies won their seventh consecutive meeting over Palo Duro 30-13. Amarillo High leads the all-time series (41-21-2). Valley earned a close 70-68 win over Happy.

Amarillo High tops Palo Duro in city's oldest rivalry. Valley hangs on topping Happy.(Source: KFDA)

