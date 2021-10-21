‘We go were the facts take us to go’: Klein Investigations shares details of Thomas Brown case

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - In a three hour presentation this evening, Klein Investigations and consulting let everyone know they still believe Thomas Brown was murdered.

Brown went missing in Canadian five years ago and his remains were found years later.

Klein began this presentation with a timeline and also discussed anomalies within the case and investigation.

A couple of new details they provided include the fact that his head was “smashed in on the left side” and that only 35 percent of Thomas Browns remains were found.

“We go were the facts take us to go,” said Philip Klein, CEO – TPLI, PPO of Klein Investigations.

During this presentation they also discussed the 249 page press packet released by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the case.

They say that because the report was only released late last night they have not had a chance to thoroughly review it, but say they have already found mistakes and said it is full of investigational bias.

The Attorney General continues to maintain there is insufficient evidence to conclude Brown was murdered.

“My biggest fear is, we may never find out what happened to Tom Brown,” said Klein.

