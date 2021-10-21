Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

‘We go were the facts take us to go’: Klein Investigations shares details of Thomas Brown case

In a three hour presentation this evening, Klein Investigations and consulting let everyone...
In a three hour presentation this evening, Klein Investigations and consulting let everyone know they still believe Thomas Brown was murdered.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - In a three hour presentation this evening, Klein Investigations and consulting let everyone know they still believe Thomas Brown was murdered.

Brown went missing in Canadian five years ago and his remains were found years later.

Klein began this presentation with a timeline and also discussed anomalies within the case and investigation.

A couple of new details they provided include the fact that his head was “smashed in on the left side” and that only 35 percent of Thomas Browns remains were found.

“We go were the facts take us to go,” said Philip Klein, CEO – TPLI, PPO of Klein Investigations.

During this presentation they also discussed the 249 page press packet released by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the case.

They say that because the report was only released late last night they have not had a chance to thoroughly review it, but say they have already found mistakes and said it is full of investigational bias.

The Attorney General continues to maintain there is insufficient evidence to conclude Brown was murdered.

“My biggest fear is, we may never find out what happened to Tom Brown,” said Klein.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit...
Texas Attorney General Cold Case Unit results Hemphill County’s cold case a ‘questionable death investigation’
A Vigil has been scheduled to honor the three children killed in a crash near White Deer....
Fundraisers created, services scheduled after deadly crash near White Deer involving 4 children
Jorge Castaneda
Hereford police: 1 arrested for shooting of 17-year-old
Cory Lee Reed, 30
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Lubbock arrested in Canyon

Latest News

White deer and Pampa community gather of Students death
‘It’s tragic’: Pampa and White Deer community gathers to honor death of 3 students to rollover crash
Today, over 50 employees of Bell Helicopter in Amarillo held a peaceful protest outside the...
Amarillo Bell Helicopter employees hold peaceful protest regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandate
YES
VIDEO: BSA and 101 Elite Men raise awareness for breast cancer screenings
KFDA News at Six
BSA and 101 Elite Men raise awareness for breast cancer after noticing decline in mammogram screenings