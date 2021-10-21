Go Local
Warmer and Drier for Now

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After a couple of days in the 70s, post-cold front, we’re tracking warmer weather in the extended outlook. One thing we’ll be keeping an eye on, however, is the potential for some early morning fog Friday morning. Overnight lows are looking to be down in the 40s and 50s, and southeast winds can help funnel in moisture, putting our dewpoints in roughly the same range, especially in the southwest. Any fog should be short lived, as we’ll warm up into the 70s, and even 80s for most of the region, burning off any morning cloud cover. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s for the weekend.

