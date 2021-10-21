Thursday’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy Skies and Warmer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After yesterday’s brief cooldown, this afternoon highs will be back above average into the mid 70s to low 80s. Here in Amarillo, you can expect a high of 78 degrees! Skies will be sunny for everyone with a light breeze from the S at 5-15mph. Tonight, lows will fall into the 40s with mostly clear skies. Patchy fog may develop during the early morning hours of Friday. We will continue the warming trend with well above average highs into the weekend and even into the work week next week. Our next weather maker, a cold front, doesn’t arrive until Tuesday morning. This front will knock our highs down below average... So until then, enjoy the above average temperatures!

Here is a look at today’s forecast:

Forecast highs for this afternoon (KFDA)

