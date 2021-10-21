Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Seminar to feature discussion on future of Ogallala aquifer

Ogallala Field Day
Ogallala Field Day(Quivira Coalition)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Coming Together Around the Water Table’, a day-long discussion on the Ogallala aquifer, will take place on October 27.

The seminar will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hereford Civic Center.

In recent years, levels of the aquifer have diminished, leaving some to worry about the future of the water source.

During the seminar, speakers from around the world will touch on water saving principles, trends and implication of water shortages.

Speakers include Wayne Knight of Holistic Management International, Dr. Richard Teague and Francisco Abelló of Texas A&M University.

Registration for the seminar, which includes lunch, is $50. To register, call the Quivira Coalition at 505-820-2544 or email conference@quiviracoalition.org.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Police: Midland murder suspect believed to be in Amarillo area
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit...
Texas Attorney General Cold Case Unit results Hemphill County’s cold case a ‘questionable death investigation’
Fire at home on Wayne Street
Crews extinguish fire and ‘large amount’ of combustible materials at Amarillo home
Dominic Cervantes
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony kidnapping, assault of pregnant woman

Latest News

The Amarillo Community Market will host a Harvest Market on Saturday, October 23.
Amarillo Community Market hosting Harvest Market on Saturday
Clovis Community College is hosting a Street Fiesta on Main Street on Saturday, October 23.
Clovis Community College hosting Street Fiesta on Main Street
Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office
Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event on Saturday
Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold ‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ on Saturday.
‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ to take place Saturday