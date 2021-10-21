Seminar to feature discussion on future of Ogallala aquifer

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Coming Together Around the Water Table’, a day-long discussion on the Ogallala aquifer, will take place on October 27.

The seminar will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hereford Civic Center.

In recent years, levels of the aquifer have diminished, leaving some to worry about the future of the water source.

During the seminar, speakers from around the world will touch on water saving principles, trends and implication of water shortages.

Speakers include Wayne Knight of Holistic Management International, Dr. Richard Teague and Francisco Abelló of Texas A&M University.

Registration for the seminar, which includes lunch, is $50. To register, call the Quivira Coalition at 505-820-2544 or email conference@quiviracoalition.org.

