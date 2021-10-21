Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event on Saturday

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drug take back event on Saturday, October 23.

From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., you can bring any unused, expired over the counter or prescription medicines that you need to get rid of.

The event will take place at the Santa Fe Building located at 9th and South Polk.

You are asked not to bring anything with needles or any kind of aerosol cans or inhalers.

If you can’t make it to the event, the drug box is always located at the Detention Center at 13100 NE 29th.

