‘It’s tragic’: Pampa and White Deer communities gather to honor 3 students killed in crash

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The communities of White Deer and Pampa are honoring the lives of three children who died in a rollover crash this week.

At Harvester Field friends, family and community members gather to honor the lives of the boys killed in that crash this week.

“It’s tragic, I mean what can you say,” said Ryan Milligan, a parent in the community.

Speechless are the communities of Pampa and White Deer, after losing Aydan Mooney, Kooper Preston and Luis Nevarez from the crash.

“The community coming together is what it’s all about and just to show the love of Christ to these people, to these families is all we’re trying to do. That’s it,” said Milligan.

The father of Aydan Mooney spoke with us off camera, saying only that “people need to see this.”

Hundreds of candles, burning in memory of those boys.

Students say they’re just trying to support each other.

“It’s more just being there for the younger kids. It’s been difficult just seeing the younger kids cry,” said Brooklyn Smith and Regan Dyer, juniors at Pampa High School.

Many parents say the school teachers, coaches and staff have stepped up for students this week.

“All we can do is a lot of prayer, a lot of support for the families, come together at things like this tonight. Couldn’t be prouder of our people,” said Hugh Piatt, superintendent Pampa ISD.

Two communities broken, but have come together during a time of tragedy.

