‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ to take place Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold ‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ on Saturday.

The family-friendly event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park.

The event includes Halloween games, activities and prizes.

A candy cane drop takes place at 7:00 p.m., where parks staff will drop thousands of pieces of candy from above.

‘Hocus Pocus’ the movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. with popcorn provided.

