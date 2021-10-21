Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ to take place Saturday

Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold ‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ on Saturday.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold ‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ on Saturday.(Amarillo Parks and Recreation)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold ‘Hocus Pocus in the Park’ on Saturday.

The family-friendly event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park.

The event includes Halloween games, activities and prizes.

A candy cane drop takes place at 7:00 p.m., where parks staff will drop thousands of pieces of candy from above.

‘Hocus Pocus’ the movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. with popcorn provided.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Police: Midland murder suspect believed to be in Amarillo area
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit...
Texas Attorney General Cold Case Unit results Hemphill County’s cold case a ‘questionable death investigation’
Fire at home on Wayne Street
Crews extinguish fire and ‘large amount’ of combustible materials at Amarillo home
Dominic Cervantes
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony kidnapping, assault of pregnant woman

Latest News

Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office
Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event on Saturday
White deer and Pampa community gather of Students death
‘It’s tragic’: Pampa and White Deer communities gather to honor 3 students killed in crash
In a three hour presentation this evening, Klein Investigations and consulting let everyone...
‘We go where the facts take us to go’: Klein Investigations shares details of Thomas Brown case
Today, over 50 employees of Bell Helicopter in Amarillo held a peaceful protest outside the...
Amarillo Bell Helicopter employees hold peaceful protest regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandate