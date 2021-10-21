Go Local
Game of the Week: Canyon (6-1) and Pampa (6-1) open up District 3-4A DI, defense is key

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Harvester Field
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Our week nine Game of the Week features two teams with a (6-1) record. The Canyon Eagles (6-1) and Pampa Harvesters (6-1) battle it out this Friday.

The Eagles and Harvesters kickoff District 3-4A Division I in a very even matchup. Both teams have played four games decided by a touchdown or less.

“They do such a good job offensively and we feel like we typically do too. The key is which defense kind of plays the best. Which one plays the most fundamental, kind of wins the hitting contest, creates the most turnovers.”

“The keys to the game are probably just doing each one of our jobs independently. Like we all have to do our one job, and if we do that I think we will be successful.”

Pampa’s defense will have their hands full with Canyon’s quarterback Derrek Clements and running back Dario Bressler. Both can make defenders miss.

“You know they’ve got weapons offensively that they use very well. They’ve got a little swag, swagger about them.”

“Our offense they just bring the energy. I mean we are all low and down and we might be losing by a couple of points, I mean they might they’ll come up with a big run. Dario will get a big 80-yard run or something and that will fire our defense right up.”

“It’s just the people that have stepped up really. We’re a very young team, and we have some players that were willing to step up from the JV and they were ready.”

Canyon’s stout defense allows an average of 15 points per game. The Eagles must stay alert to slow down Pampa’s speedy back Cornelius Landers.

“Coach was telling us how we’ve been practicing for Canyon, Dumas and Hereford all year. Since last year we didn’t get lucky enough to beat them, so this year we’ve just been practicing.”

“You know that rejuvenation you feel when you start district. It just changes everything. There’s a little more energy today you know because we know it’s the second part of the season, everything is important and everything matters.”

Canyon and Pampa kickoff on Friday at 7 p.m. at Harvester Field. Last year Canyon defeated Pampa 21-7, and over the past three years the Eagles have led the series 2-1.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

