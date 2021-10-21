Criminal Complaint: DPS finds $135,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Federal prosecutors filed a drug possession charge Tuesday against a woman they say was driving a car holding about $135,000 worth of meth.
A DPS traffic stop in Carson County on I- 40 Monday resulted in a search that revealed the drugs.
The driver told troopers a search K-9 would probably find marijuana, but it found the meth instead.
The complaint says Mercedes Harris-Karto told DPS that was her first trip from New Jersey to California with drugs.
