Clovis Community College hosting Street Fiesta on Main Street

Clovis Community College is hosting a Street Fiesta on Main Street on Saturday, October 23.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Community College is hosting a Street Fiesta on Main Street on Saturday, October 23.

The event, featuring Ryan Montano and Simply Six, will be held between Grand Street and 2nd Street in front of the Norman and Vi Petty Performing Arts Center.

The fiesta is free and will include local food trucks, the Clovis Municipal Schools Chalk Art Contest and Performance Showcase and more.

