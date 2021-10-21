Go Local
Amarillo’s oldest rivalry kicks off Thursday, Amarillo High versus Palo Duro

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city’s oldest rivalry in District 2-5A DI kicks off Thursday, dating back to 1955. The Amarillo High Sandies (6-2) and Palo Duro Dons (5-2) are set to face off at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Palo Duro is coming off a 24-0 win over Lubbock High, marking the school’s first shut out in at least six years, and now they face a tough Sandies squad that has forced many turnovers on defense, but is working on offensive efficiency. Leading up to Thursday, defense has paved the way for both teams.

”Excited for our defensive coordinator,” said Eric Mims, Palo Duro football head coach. “Excited for our defense that they played well and that we were able to keep Lubbock High off the board. Defense has played well all season long, and we just have to help them out some more on offense.”

Last Friday, Amarillo High won 34-27 over Coronado, but despite their strong effort the Sandies allowed the Mustangs to nearly battle back by scoring 14 unanswered points. The Sandies defense deserves credit for the win after making a few turnovers and key stops in the redzone.

“You’ve got to like the way our defense bowed their necks and made a stop,” said Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High football head coach. “You know, the way that our kids fought and had to stop a team four downs twice down there with first and goal I felt was amazing.”

The last time the Dons defeated the Sandies was around 2003 when Palo Duro defensive line coach Ziggy Hood was a junior at his alma mater. The Sandies and Dons kickoff on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium. The city’s oldest rivalry can be watched live on NewsChannel10 Too.

