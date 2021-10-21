Amarillo Community Market hosting Harvest Market on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will host a Harvest Market on Saturday, October 23.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot.

From 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., you can enjoy skating at the Ice Ranch.

At 10:00 a.m., there will be a pet Halloween costume contest.

At 11:00 a.m., you can meet mascots Ruckus and Rough from the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Amarillo Wranglers..

There will be a variety of vendors selling foods and crafts.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.