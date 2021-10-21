Go Local
Amarillo City advising residents to get COVID-19 vaccine before the demand expands

Amarillo City states that the availability of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are expanding.
Amarillo City states that the availability of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are expanding.(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City states that the availability of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are expanding.

They state that now is the perfect time for those who have not received COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated.

First and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available now at the City of Amarillo Public Health Department.

Those who are 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are 12 to 17 years old and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine booster shot for those who qualify is also available.

“The availability of COVID-19 booster shots is increasing,” said City of Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton. “There is a significant number of people who qualify for booster shots. Young children are also becoming eligible for the vaccine. As availability increases, the local demand for COVID-19 vaccines will increase. Now is a great time for those who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Amarillo, click here.

