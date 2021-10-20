WT theatre department films monstrous musical for streaming

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has spent the past several weeks filming in various locations throughout Amarillo and Canyon for their newest musical, “Monstersongs.”

“Monstersongs” is a rock musical song cycle by Rob Rokicki, which will be streamed via video on demand Oct. 28 to 31 and Nov. 1, with a special in-person screening set for 11:00 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Branding Iron Theatre on WT’s Canyon campus.

“There’s not necessarily a total through story so much is that these are just a lot of little stories that are all tied together, so we get to hear kind of the back story of a lot of monsters that people would recognize like the mummy, or the witch or the troll under the bridge,” said Bradley Behrmann, assistant professor of musical theatre, WT.

The filming of this musical comes after last season’s award-winning “The Theory of Relativity” was virtual due to the pandemic.

“We adapted some things in a more theatrical setting, but some of these things we wanted to actually be able to present specifically for an audience that would be sitting at a screen sitting in the living room or wherever,” said Behrmann.

Behrmann says this is a whole new learning experience for everyone who is involved.

WT Sophomore, Caleb Martinez who is playing “The Mummy” says he is excited to be learning in-person this year, compared to being on Zoom.

“Last year I was a part of the zoom course, so everything that was recorded it was done in my room and I had to put in my air pods I had to listen to the songs and just sing my part and then hopefully that was good enough. It’s just a different atmosphere because now we’re going into a recording booth and we’re getting behind the mic and all of those dreams like little Caleb had of just singing behind a mic, it’s like actually coming true,” said Martinez.

This experience is introducing students to all different kinds of outlets.

“It’s opening another side of my mind where like oh what if I do film in the future or you know television then I kind of know sort of ins and outs of things,” said Jewel Schonoff, WT sophomore playing “Medusa.”

Tickets for streaming through Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, are $10 for individual viewing and $20 for family viewing.

For the live streaming on Oct. 30 tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a BuffGold card.

Tickets can be purchased, here.

