WT to begin rehabilitation for second-oldest building on campus

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M was allotted $45 million in Senate Bill 52, which now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott for approval.

The funding will be used to begin the rehabilitation of the Education Building, commonly known as “Old Ed.”

“The Education Building is unusable now, but thanks to this allocation and additional philanthropic funds, it will be reborn as a launching pad for distance-education projects — a hub for 21st-century students,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “We are grateful that the Legislature is helping us meet the needs of the Texas Panhandle and beyond. We firmly believe in practicing good stewardship of our facilities, and through this rebirth, the Education Building will allow us to dramatically increase the number of online students we can serve.”

That plan is being fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

Projects focused on campus buildings are a key part of that campaign, which will fund initiatives highlighting the people, programs and places of the Panhandle’s University.

Additional funds from the state allocation will be used for to bring some older buildings up to code and to pay for ongoing, deferred maintenance.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.