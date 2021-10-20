Go Local
Wednesday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Cooler

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During the overnight hours a weak cold front pushed through the entire region. The front switched our wind direction from the SW to a northerly wind. This is going to allow for a cooler day today! Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be from the N at 5-15mph. Enjoy today’s “cooldown” as we are expecting temperatures to get back into the upper 70s and even mid 80s by the weekend!

Here is a look at the forecast for today:

Forecast highs this afternoon
Forecast highs this afternoon(KFDA)

