TTUHSC expands traditional BSN program to Amarillo to bring more nurses to area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced the expansion of the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to its Amarillo campus.

This is an effort to create a larger pool of qualified nurses for the Amarillo area.

TTUHSC currently offers this traditional BSN program in Abilene, Lubbock, Mansfield and Odessa.

The program offers state-of-the-art nursing education for students who are not yet registered nurses (RN).

Upon completion of lower-division prerequisite coursework, students complete approximately 60-semester credit hours of upper-division coursework at TTUHSC across four semesters.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created the need for a more robust nursing workforce in the Panhandle and the state.

“There is a very serious nursing shortage virtually everywhere all over the country, Amarillo has been particularly hard hit especially after COVID, many places in Texas are hit very hard. So we take our mission very very seriously that we’re here to increase the nurse supply all around the state as as far as we’re able to do so we’re very pleased to be able to do it in Amarillo as well as the rest of the state,” said Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, dean, TTUHSC school of nursing.

TTUHSC says this program will increase the number of professionals in the area.

“What we’re doing is increasing the number of professionals that will be able to take care of our needy, our sick and those people even in practices where we’re taking care of health and Wellness were also very very big into public health and social determinants of health and these nursing students can help bring an elevated level of care to the community,” said Darrin D’Agostino, D.O., MPH, MBA, provost and chief academic officer, TTUHSC.

According to a 2019 study, from the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies, Texas is projected to face a shortage of nurses from 2015 through 2030.

Texas continues to have higher vacancy and turnover rates than other states with comparable populations.

The RN vacancy rate was highest in West Texas at 13.1 percent.

They say support from the community, BSA Health System, Baptist Community Services, the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation and city leaders have made this expansion possible.

“Even before the pandemic, we struggled to meet the demands for nursing in our community,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said. “Our nurses do important work and I’m grateful this program will increase the number of nurses we have in Amarillo.”

The program is set to start classes in January 2022, where they will be admitting 20 students.

One thing TTUHSC says they try to do is admit those already living in the area.

“The hopes that once they finish the program, they will stay in that region since that’s the best where they’re from, so that they will be able to stay there and to impact positively the nurse supply,” said Evans.

