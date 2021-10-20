Texas State Senator Kel Seliger not seeking re-election

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas State Senator Kel Seliger announced today that he will not be seeking re-election.

“After thoughtful consideration and with the reassurance of my family, including my new very vocal granddaughter, I have decided not to be a candidate for re-election to the Texas Senate. From my first campaign in 1989 to today, I have felt overwhelmingly proud to serve the Panhandle, South Plains, and the Permian Basin.”

Seliger is most known for his support of local control, public education, higher education, sexual assault awareness and prevention, and battling human trafficking.

He authored hundreds of pieces of legislation, the Senate Bill 463, creating Individual Graduation Committees and Senate Bill 150, providing capital construction projects at every higher education institution in the state.

Seliger played a role in reworking of highstakes testing regimens in public schools and authored the first bill requiring ethical disclosure of dark money in political campaigns in the nation.

“It has been a great honor to represent the people, schools, and businesses of Senate District 31 for the past 17 years in the Texas Legislature. The opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, as well a longtime member of the Finance and Education Committees, allowed me to be impactful in areas of great importance to me and the entire state.”

