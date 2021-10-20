Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas State Senator Kel Seliger not seeking re-election

The Texas State Senator Kel Seliger announced today that he will not be seeking re-election.
The Texas State Senator Kel Seliger announced today that he will not be seeking re-election.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas State Senator Kel Seliger announced today that he will not be seeking re-election.

Seliger is most known for his support of local control, public education, higher education, sexual assault awareness and prevention, and battling human trafficking.

He authored hundreds of pieces of legislation, the Senate Bill 463, creating Individual Graduation Committees and Senate Bill 150, providing capital construction projects at every higher education institution in the state.

Seliger played a role in reworking of highstakes testing regimens in public schools and authored the first bill requiring ethical disclosure of dark money in political campaigns in the nation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit...
Texas Attorney General Cold Case Unit results Hemphill County’s cold case a ‘questionable death investigation’
A Vigil has been scheduled to honor the three children killed in a crash near White Deer....
Fundraisers created, services scheduled after deadly crash near White Deer involving 4 children
Jorge Castaneda
Hereford police: 1 arrested for shooting of 17-year-old
Cory Lee Reed, 30
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Lubbock arrested in Canyon

Latest News

West Texas A&M University sees recent spike in new COVID-19 cases on campus.
WT to begin rehabilitation for second-oldest building on campus
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo health experts anticipate lower numbers of COVID-19 during holiday season
Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Police: Midland murder suspect believed to be in Amarillo area
Eastridge Fall Festival
City will hear from community on Eastridge Neighborhood Plan at fall festival