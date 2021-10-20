Texas State Senator Kel Seliger not seeking re-election
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas State Senator Kel Seliger announced today that he will not be seeking re-election.
Seliger is most known for his support of local control, public education, higher education, sexual assault awareness and prevention, and battling human trafficking.
He authored hundreds of pieces of legislation, the Senate Bill 463, creating Individual Graduation Committees and Senate Bill 150, providing capital construction projects at every higher education institution in the state.
Seliger played a role in reworking of highstakes testing regimens in public schools and authored the first bill requiring ethical disclosure of dark money in political campaigns in the nation.
