Texas Attorney General Cold Case Unit results Hemphill County’s cold case a ‘questionable death investigation’

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit within the Office of the Attorney General.

This Unit aid’s and support law enforcement agencies across the state in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved cases, including homicides, missing persons, and other matters centered around human identification and forensic genealogy.

The Unit’s first case was to assist the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office in the case of Thomas Brown of Canadian.

OAG’s Criminal Investigations Unit assisted in the investigation of Brown’s death and also assisted the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit in reviewing all of the collected evidence.

According to the release, the case is still a questionable death investigation with no sufficient evidence to say that Tom Brown’s death to be a criminal act, an accidental death, or a suicide.

The case will be suspended ‘until such time as additional reliable evidence has been discovered.’

