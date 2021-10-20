Go Local
Tascosa clinches playoff berth, Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles split season series against West Texas High

By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s just over a week left of the high school volleyball regular season, and teams are looking to clinch a playoff berth and even win the district season title. Tascosa punched their ticket to playoffs in District 3-5A with a 3-0 win over Caprock (25-7, 25-13 and 25-14). Sanford-Fritch battled back and defeated West Texas High 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25 and 15-12). Now the Lady Eagles and Comanches share the lead in District 4-2A.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

