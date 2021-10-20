Go Local
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions sold across the US

The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Canva)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak affecting more than 30 states in the United States is linked in onions.

Fresh whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. were sold in grocery stores in restaurants across the U.S.

ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but the CDC says the onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

The CDC says the onions should be thrown away and may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand, ProSource Inc., and the country where they were grown, Mexico. Onions that do not have labels indicating where they came from should also be thrown away.

Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

Surfaces and containers that have been in contact with the onions should be washed with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after eating affected foods. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Severe symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F, vomiting and dehydration.

Anyone with severe salmonella symptoms should call their healthcare provider immediately.

