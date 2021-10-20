Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes

Go Local
A new probe adds to several legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump and his company.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there, according to The New York Times.

The district attorney’s office subpoenaed records from both the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester and the town that handles its taxes, Ossining, said the Times, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.” The newspaper didn’t say why those people had requested anonymity.

The probe appears to focus in part on whether the former president’s company submitted misleading valuations on the golf course.

The district attorney, Mimi E. Rocah, a Democrat, has not accused anyone at the company of wrongdoing and it is unclear if the probe will ultimately lead to any charges.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s office told The Associated Press that it had no comment. The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.

The probe adds to several legal challenges facing the former president and his company. In July, the Manhattan district attorney indicted the company and its longtime financial chief with allegedly failing to pay taxes on employee perks, like cars and apartments. Both the company and the finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, have pleaded not guilty.

The New York state attorney general’s office, which joined in the Manhattan district attorney probe, has also launched its own investigation into Trump’s finances. That civil investigation is looking in part into whether the Trump Organization may have misled tax officials in valuations of another of the company’s Westchester County properties, its Seven Springs estate featuring a Georgian-style mansion set among 213-acres of bucolic countryside.

The Trump Organization has been fighting the town of Ossining for lower tax assessments for its Westchester golf course for years. The company said the golf club’s value for tax purposes was about $1.4 million while the town put the value at $15 million.

In June, a New York judge ruled on a compromise that would cut the assessment to $9.5 million for 2021. The compromise also cut assessments going back several years by about 30%, triggering refunds to the company of about $875,000 for overcharges on its back taxes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

