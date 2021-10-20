Randall looks to stay undefeated in District 3-5A DII, traveling to Abilene Wylie Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders are riding momentum from their 51-25 win over District 3-5A DII opponent Plainview last Friday. Now, Randall is preparing for the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs and looking to improve their (2-0) district record. The Bulldogs are (2-5) so far this season.

”Wylie had their back against the ball a little bit. We are in a spot where we can control our destiny. So we gotta be careful and not look ahead. We have to take care of business this week,” said Selman. “There’s not a lot of spots out there where we can say this is where they are weak, we need to attack here so, we have to do our best.”

Selman told media the team have improved offensively since last year, and Randall has to focus on not looking forward to the next game, but focusing on taking care of business this week.

“We can’t give up the big play,” said Mason Ladd, Randall senior safety. “If we can just consistently make them snap the ball and not give up a big 40, 50 yard play, I think we can be pretty successful this week.”

The Raiders travel to Abilene Wylie on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Last year, the Raiders defeated Wylie 28-14.

