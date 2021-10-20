Go Local
Police: Midland murder suspect believed to be in Amarillo area

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man wanted on three warrants for capital murder in Midland may be in the Amarillo area.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers says there is reason to believe 23-year-old Kevin Alexis Martinez is in the Amarillo area.

Around 2:00 a.m. on October 17, Midland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call where they found three victims with gunshot wounds. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know where Martinez may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

On October 17, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

