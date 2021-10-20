Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony kidnapping, assault of pregnant person

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for felony kidnapping, burglary of a habitation and assault of a pregnant person.

The man was identified as Dominic Cervantes.

Anyone with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance at a cash reward, anonymous tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

