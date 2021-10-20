Crews extinguish fire and ‘large amount’ of combustible materials at Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Southwest Amarillo last night.

Crews were dispatched at 7:53 p.m. to a home at 3318 Wayne Street on reports of a fire.

Firefighters found fire coming from the rear of the house and the backyard.

AFD said due to the volume of the fire and the home’s location near 34th Avenue, police blocked traffic in the area.

Crews had to attack the fire from the backyard, ultimately extinguishing a vehicle, a detached building and a “large amount” of combustible materials.

The home was searched for more fire, ventilated and crews performed an “extensive overhaul” according to AFD.

AFD said the home’s occupant was outside of the home when fire crews arrived and there were no injuries.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Due to the extensive amount of items on fire, AFD said the scene was monitored throughout the night for hot spots.

Eight units and 26 firefighters responded.

