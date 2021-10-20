City will hear from community on Eastridge Neighborhood Plan at fall festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be at the Eastridge Elementary Fall Festival Friday.

The festival will include food, games and activities for families from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the elementary.

In addition to the fun, the city hopes to receive feedback during the festival on the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan.

City leaders hope to hear how those in the community would like to spend the $650,000 allocated to Eastridge.

