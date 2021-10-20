Go Local
City will hear from community on Eastridge Neighborhood Plan at fall festival

Eastridge Fall Festival
Eastridge Fall Festival(City of Amarillo)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be at the Eastridge Elementary Fall Festival Friday.

The festival will include food, games and activities for families from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the elementary.

In addition to the fun, the city hopes to receive feedback during the festival on the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan.

City leaders hope to hear how those in the community would like to spend the $650,000 allocated to Eastridge.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

