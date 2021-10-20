BSA and 101 Elite Men raise awareness for breast cancer after noticing decline in mammogram screenings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA is reporting a 16 percent decline each year in cancer screenings since the start of COVID-19.

They’re currently finding in a study that women recently diagnosed with advanced stages of cancer have skipped their annual screenings and is encouraging women to avoid high risk procedures with early detection.

“As simple as taking an aroma-tasting inhibitor, a pill, or a small lumpectomy compared to more intense surgical and therapy options,” said Curtis Renau, director of Harrington Cancer Center.

BSA extended its hours to serve more people, and has been active in using social media and attending health fairs to provide these services.

The non-profit group, 101 Elite Men, also held an event today for teachers at Bivin’s elementary in support of breast cancer awareness for them to get their checkups.

Bivin’s Elementary School principal, RJ Soleyjacks shared this was important to have for 93 percent of his staff being women.

“Sometimes take care of yourself first because you do so much in taking care of others that sometimes we often forget that we have many needs and just have to safeguard yourselves,” said Soleyjacks.

101 Elite Men wanted to do this to support teachers and to be a role model to children on how to make a difference in the community.

“Hey this is something you can do later on in life or you can start doing it right now,” said Curtis Johnson, president of 101 Elite Men. “You can get up, bring your teacher an apple a piece of candy whatever you like to do to show that you care for what your teacher does.”

101 Elite Men wants to hold this event annually, and BSA shares that you can go to their website to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.