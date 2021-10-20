Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A large police presence was reported in Midtown Atlanta as police search for a shooting suspect Wednesday morning.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, multiple shots were fired, and police were forced to take cover.

A large police presence was reported outside the Atlantic House Midtown building, described as a high-rise apartment tower, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The suspect is reportedly “contained,” and SWAT has been called in, WXIA said. Streets in the area have been blocked.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
A Vigil has been scheduled to honor the three children killed in a crash near White Deer....
Fundraisers created, services scheduled after deadly crash near White Deer involving 4 children
Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit...
Texas Attorney General Cold Case Unit results Hemphill County’s cold case a ‘questionable death investigation’
Jorge Castaneda
Hereford police: 1 arrested for shooting of 17-year-old
Cory Lee Reed, 30
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Lubbock arrested in Canyon

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip
Dominic Cervantes
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony kidnapping, assault of pregnant person
Leslie Bricusse wrote lyrics for the Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice,” with...
Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90
Nicholas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, is scheduled to plead guilty to...
Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre