Walk-On’s giving 20% sales to Panhandle Breast Health

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walk-On’s will be giving 20 percent of their sales tomorrow, Oct. 20, to Panhandle Breast Health.

Walk-On’s asks customers to wear pink as they dine on Wednesday Oct. 20, and will donate 20 percent of their sales in honor of breast cancer awareness.

All survivors and breast cancer fighters will receive one free entree.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.