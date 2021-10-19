Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Forecast: Warm and windy

Elevated fire concerns this afternoon
By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon are expected to be above average into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. Here in Amarillo, you can expect a high of 82 degrees. Skies for everyone will be mostly sunny. Winds will be breezy from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts to 35. Humidity values will also be very low... All these factors combined (mild temps, gusty winds, low humidity) will lead to elevated fire danger, especially for the W/N regions of the panhandles. Any burning is highly discouraged for everyone!

Here is a look at today’s forecast:

Forecast highs for today
Forecast highs for today(KFDA)

A cold front will push through tonight between 11pm-3am. This is going to be a dry cold front and it’s mainly going to be a wind direction changer. Our winds will change from a SW to a N wind. This will usher in some cooler temps for Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
Christopher Duffy
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 1970 Ford Mustang
The New Mexico Supreme Court clarified what constitutes the “use” of a deadly weapon in...
N.M. Supreme Court rejects appeal of Clovis student who brought BB gun to school
Police are looking for two people in connection with a homicide that happened in Clovis on...
Clovis homicide suspects may be in Lubbock area

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Some Nice October Weather
KFDA Afternoon weather update 10/18
KFDA Afternoon weather update 10/18
Forecast highs this afternoon
Monday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm
Shelden Web Graphic
Sunny and Mostly Warm Outlook