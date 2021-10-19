Tuesday’s Forecast: Warm and windy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon are expected to be above average into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. Here in Amarillo, you can expect a high of 82 degrees. Skies for everyone will be mostly sunny. Winds will be breezy from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts to 35. Humidity values will also be very low... All these factors combined (mild temps, gusty winds, low humidity) will lead to elevated fire danger, especially for the W/N regions of the panhandles. Any burning is highly discouraged for everyone!

Here is a look at today’s forecast:

Forecast highs for today (KFDA)

A cold front will push through tonight between 11pm-3am. This is going to be a dry cold front and it’s mainly going to be a wind direction changer. Our winds will change from a SW to a N wind. This will usher in some cooler temps for Wednesday.

