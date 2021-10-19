Texas DPS offering reward for ‘Most Wanted Fugitive’ for continuous sexual assault of a child
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - A former Texas County Sheriff Deputy is one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive for multiple charges of indecency with a child.
According to the release, James Mark Bishop is wanted for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and Knowingly Downloading Child Pornography (x5).
Texas DPS is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the capture of James Mark Bishop.
According to DPS, Bishop should be considered armed and dangerous.
To submit a tip online, click here.
