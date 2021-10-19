Go Local
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Lubbock arrested in Canyon

Cory Lee Reed, 30
Cory Lee Reed, 30(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A Lubbock man recently added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list was arrested in Canyon.

DPS officials say 30-year-old Cory Lee Reed was arrested at a home in Canyon by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Reed was added to the list on September 22, 2021. He had been wanted since September 2020 when he failed to register as a sex offender.

He was convicted in 2010 of two counts of sexual assault of a child involving a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years probation.

In 2011, Reed was convicted of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register and received five years probation. In 2012, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to eight years in prison. Reed was released on parole in March 2019.

