Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
Christopher Duffy
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch
Police lights by night
Hereford police: 1 arrested for shooting of 17-year-old
Cory Lee Reed, 30
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Lubbock arrested in Canyon
One person has died after a crash west of Perryton.
1 dead after crash west of Perryton Tuesday morning

Latest News

Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries
Crews are responding to a large grass fire east of Borger.
Crews responding to large grass fire east of Borger
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
A Vigil has been scheduled to honor the three children killed in a crash near White Deer....
Fundraisers created, services scheduled after deadly crash near White Deer involving 4 children
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods