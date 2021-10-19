Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Police: 3rd suspect wanted in Ala. high school football game shooting

This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon. On...
This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Mobile police said they have five warrants accusing Belfon of attempted murder.(Mobile Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police have released the name of a third suspect wanted in a shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game in Alabama.

Mobile police said Monday that they have five warrants accusing 19-year-old Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon of attempted murder.

Those are the same charges on which 19-year-old Jai Montrell Scott was arrested over the weekend.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on the same charges and police say they will seek adult charges.

Victims include two adults and three juveniles ages 15 to 17. Two remain hospitalized.

The shooting happened Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Vigor High School was playing against Williamson High.

Police haven’t yet identified a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
Christopher Duffy
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 1970 Ford Mustang
The New Mexico Supreme Court clarified what constitutes the “use” of a deadly weapon in...
N.M. Supreme Court rejects appeal of Clovis student who brought BB gun to school
Police are looking for two people in connection with a homicide that happened in Clovis on...
Clovis homicide suspects may be in Lubbock area

Latest News

Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh, once prominent S.C. attorney facing theft charges, asks to leave jail
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh considered person of interest in family members' death, attorney says
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage