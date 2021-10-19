Go Local
Learning Loss: AISD student performance impacted from the pandemic

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Learning loss is being attributed to the decline in student performance this year.

Beginning-of-the-year achievement data was presented at Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees meeting Monday.

This data gives the district a baseline to see where students are at and what gaps need to be filled.

Schools leaders said they saw decreases in student’s scores since the last time they were assessed in 2019.

“We did show some decreases, we thought we would because during our formative assessments during the pandemic, the heightened part of the pandemic, we had students out for quarantine. Then we would have teachers out for quarantine, so we had students that missed several days during the year, teachers had missed several days during the year, which impacted learning,” said David Bishop, assistant superintendent, AISD.

Bishop says the assessments focused on reading, language arts and mathematics. They found students struggled more in math than they did in the other subjects.

AISD is now taking steps to get students back on track.

“We have hired tutors that individually work with kids or even in groups of three, we’ve also extended learning through RTI and through different focus groups with our students to give them the intervention that they need to get caught up,” said Bishop.

He said these scores allow them to see what needs to be approved rather than just taking a “blind stab” at what needs to be done.

