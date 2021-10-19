Go Local
Koetting earns 150th career win coaching Canadian Wildcats football

12 season record as of October 18, 2021 (150-18)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Canadian High School football head coach Chris Koetting hit a career milestone on Friday, earning his 150th career win during the Wildcats 62-6 blowout over Dimmitt.

Koettings’ victories make him the active wins leader among head coaches in the Texas Panhandle. During his 12 seasons at Canadian, he has tallied an overall record of (150-18) and accumulated three state championships since 2014.

The Wildcats currently hold a (6-1) overall record and are hanging on to their 46-game district 3-3A DII win streak.

